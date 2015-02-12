Feb 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Hewlett-Packard Co's sale of a majority stake in
its Chinese networking unit has attracted interest from
potential bidders including state-owned China Electronics
Corp and Citic Capital Partners, Bloomberg said,
citing people familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/1vjm1ao)
* Scott Rechler has agreed to sell a roughly 50 percent
stake in a portfolio of six New York office buildings to
private-equity firm Blackstone Group LP in a deal that
values the properties at $4 billion, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1Djo1pG)
* Leumi, Israel's second-largest bank, sold a 5
percent stake in conglomerate Israel Corp for about
500 million shekels ($129 million), market sources said on
Wednesday.
* SABMiller is exploring the possibility of snapping
up a stake in Myanmar's biggest brewer, a deal that would make
it the partner of a conglomerate with ties to the former ruling
military, sources familiar with the matter say.
* Credit Suisse is preparing to move a London and
Paris-based trading team out of its investment banking unit and
into its asset management arm to raise external capital, sources
familiar with the matter said.
* Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India's largest diversified
conglomerates, will purchase a majority stake in Pipavav Defence
and Offshore Engineering (PDOE) for about 30 billion rupees
(about $480 million) at 66 rupees a share in a three-phase deal,
the Economic Times reported, citing two people with direct
knowledge of the plan. (bit.ly/16VVUAw)
($1 = 62.4600 Indian rupees)
