Feb 17 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Deutsche Bank is focusing on plans for a
slimmed-down universal bank as part of the management's
strategic review where the group remains internationally engaged
in most of its current activities but pulls out of unprofitable
regions and business lines, newspaper Handelsblatt reported on
Monday. The bank would shut operations abroad that contribute
little to the bottom line, the paper wrote, citing unnamed
sources.
* China's Anbang Insurance Group agreed to pay around 1.1
trillion won ($998.5 million) for private equity firm Vogo
Investment's controlling stake in South Korean life insurer Tong
Yang Life Insurance, a person with direct knowledge
of the matter said on Tuesday.
* Internet retailer Flipkart has begun preparations for an
encore to its mammoth fundraising exercise of last year and is
looking to raise $1.7 billion (105.82 billion rupees) in the
coming months, the Economic Times reported, citing four people
familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1yP277K)
* Indian online furniture store Urban Ladder is in talks
with Sequoia Capital, existing investors Steadview Capital, SAIF
Partners and Kalaari Capital to raise more than $50 million
(3.11 billion rupee) at a valuation of about $150 million,
according to two investors directly involved in discussions, the
Economic Times reported. (bit.ly/1vxt6V1)
* Apple has hundreds of employees working on an
electric car project to rival GM, Nissan and
Tesla, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The
paper, quoting people familiar with the matter, said the project
was code-named "Titan" and had an initial design of a vehicle
resembling a minivan.
* Enterprise software maker Informatica Corp is
looking to hire new financial advisers that will help it revive
a sale process and defend itself from activist hedge fund
Elliott Management Corp, according to people familiar with the
matter.
