Feb 20 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* German drugmaker Bayer AG is close to selling
its diabetes devices business to KKR-backed Panasonic Healthcare
Holdings Co Ltd and the unit could be valued at up to $2.3
billion, Bloomberg news reported, citing sources with knowledge
of the matter.
* Ann Inc, the $1.6 billion owner of the Ann Taylor
and Loft women's clothing stores, is exploring a sale and has
reached out to potential buyers, Bloomberg said, citing people
with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1CPp9ha)
* The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is expected to file a
lawsuit as early as Thursday seeking to block a merger of Sysco
Corp and U.S. Foods, according to a person briefed on
the matter.
* Japan's biggest airline ANA Holdings Inc and
financial services provider Orix Corp have expressed
interest in participating in the reconstruction of budget
airline Skymark Airlines Inc, people familiar with the
situation said.
* Dubai-based financial services firm Arqaam Capital has
invited banks to pitch for roles in arranging its flotation on
the emirate's bourse, three banking sources aware of the matter
told Reuters on Thursday.
* Telecom Italia will discuss a merger by
incorporation of its Telecom Italia Media unit at a
board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the matter said.
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)