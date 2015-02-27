(Adds item on Snapchat)

The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Samson Resources Corp, a debt-laden oil and gas exploration and production company struggling with low energy prices, has hired restructuring advisers Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Blackstone Group LP, according to a person familiar with the matter.

* Brazil's National Petroleum Agency (ANP) recommended the next oil bidding round be delayed until late 2015 or early next year due to the recent plunge in oil prices and the likely limited participation of state-run oil company Petrobras , a source said.

* Google Inc has combined its two European regional divisions as it seeks to meet the challenges of tougher regulation across the continent, a source close to the company said on Thursday.

* Cast & Crew Entertainment Services LLC, a private equity-owned company that helps make sure that everyone in Hollywood movie and television crews, from actors to cameramen, gets paid, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

* Swedish bank Nordax is considering an initial public offering on the Stockholm stock exchange, business daily Dagens Industri reported on Thursday, citing sources.

* Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC, a New York hedge fund, is planning to nominate three directors to the board of the online photography service, Shutterfly Inc, citing concerns about the company's acquisition strategy and compensation, according to people familiar with Marathon.(on.wsj.com/1E0N1Ea)

* Talks between Big Machine and Snapchat about a possible $350 million deal fell apart due to disagreement over the price, the New York Post reported, citing a source.(bit.ly/1GyDW3E)

