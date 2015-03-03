(Repeats with no changes to text)
March 3 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Private equity firm TPG has raised $6.5 billion
for its seventh global fund, bringing the U.S. group closer to
the $10 billion target on its first flagship buyout fund since
the financial crisis, a source familiar with the matter said.
* Lender Springleaf Holdings Inc is nearing a deal
to buy Citigroup Inc's OneMain Financial for about $4.25
billion and the deal is expected to be announced as early as
Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/17MupcU)
* Embattled Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp
is preparing to seek aid from its two main lenders, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter said, as it expects
impairment losses from unprofitable businesses to mount this
year.
* The Waddington Group, a private equity-owned manufacturer
of plastic plates, cups and cutlery, is exploring a sale that
could value the company at around $1.5 billion, including debt,
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
* The proposed sale of German fashion group Bogner has
attracted interest from several private equity groups, but at a
lower valuation than that initially sought by the owner of the
winter clothing specialist, three sources familiar with the deal
said.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)