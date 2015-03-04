(Repeats with no changes to text)
March 4 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Italy's Benetton family expects binding offers for its
majority stake in the world's No. 2 duty free operator World
Duty Free by mid-March, two sources close to the matter
said on Tuesday.
* U.S. private equity firm Hellman & Friedman and U.S. asset
manager Fortress Investment Group are lining up a joint
bid for Italian bank services provider ICBPI, ahead of a March
23 deadline, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
* Novetta Solutions LLC, a provider of software and IT
services to the U.S. intelligence community, is exploring a sale
which could value it at more than $650 million, including debt,
according to people familiar with the matter.
* Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras will
focus its $13.7 billion asset-sale plan on minority stakes, a
move aimed at raising cash without giving up control of its oil
fields, power plants and utilities, a source with direct
knowledge of company plans said on Tuesday.
* Gautam Adani led Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
is said to be in talks with Essar Group to
acquire its ports business, the Economic Times reported, citing
multiple sources in the know. Early stage discussions have been
ongoing between both sides and may soon progress to a formal
diligence.(bit.ly/1wUFQWv)
* Facebook Inc is working on a competitor to Twitter
Inc's mobile-advertising distributor MoPub, Bloomberg
reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.(bloom.bg/17PlCXG)
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru)