March 5 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media:
* Avago Technologies Ltd held advanced talks last
month to acquire Freescale Semiconductor Ltd, and is
still looking for an acquisition that could be transformative,
according to four people familiar with the situation.
* HBO network is in talks with Apple Inc, Google
Inc and some other companies to be its launch partner
for the highly anticipated HBO Now video streaming service,
according to two media reports.
* Simon Property Group Inc, owner of malls and
outlet centers, made its latest approach to buy rival Macerich
Co in the past few weeks, according to a Wall Street
Journal report.
* India's Flipkart will soon offer online advertising and
brand consulting for vendors using its electronic marketplace,
its diversification into fee-based businesses much like Google
or Facebook aimed at chasing new high-margin revenue streams to
accelerate profitability ahead of a potential public listing,
the Economic Times reported, citing people familiar with the
plan. (bit.ly/1FbWdCE)
* Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA will seek
financing of as much as $19 billion this year despite a
corruption scandal that cost the state-run oil company its
investment grade rating, a source with direct knowledge of the
situation told Reuters on Wednesday.
