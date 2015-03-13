March 13 Reuters plans to stop publishing this
* BlueCrest, the $14 billion hedge fund firm led by
billionaire Michael Platt, is to open its high-performing equity
fund to outside investors, marking a new attempt by one of
Europe's biggest hedge funds to expand into the asset class.
* South Korea plans to launch yuan-won futures contracts as
early as June as part of its efforts to boost activity in
Seoul's new yuan-won market , according to sources at the
finance ministry and Korea Stock Exchange with knowledge of the
matter.
* German steelmaker ThyssenKrupp has attracted
interest from buyout groups and peer Aperam
for its high-performance alloy unit VDM as it tries to shed
unwanted assets from a complex deal, sources said.
* Dutch theatre group Stage Entertainment expects final bids
for the majority of its theatre business at the end of March,
with buyout funds CVC Capital Partners and Providence
Equity Partners seen as the only remaining contenders, three
sources familiar with the matter said.
* Mubadala GE Capital is considering a return to the bond
market as early as April as it seeks cash to fuel its lending
business, sources aware of the matter said on Thursday, joining
a growing number of Gulf-based borrowers looking at new
fundraisings.
* Saudi Aramco, the kingdom's state oil giant, is
close to completing a $10 billion tightly-priced loan, banking
sources said on Thursday, part of which could be used to back
the purchase of a stake in German synthetic rubber firm Lanxess.
* France's second-largest bank Societe Generale is
the frontrunner in the race to buy the largest single stake in
Polish medium-sized lender Alior-Bank, two sources
familiar with the transaction said.
* Italy's Treasury is considering issuing a new 15-year bond
possibly as early as next week, two sources close to the matter
said on Thursday.
* Volkswagen is in talks to sell a 50 percent
stake in financing arm LeasePlan to a consortium
including the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, a source familiar
with the plan said, as the carmaker cuts costs and refocuses its
business.
* Spain's Sabadell is considering a 1.5 billion
euros ($1.6 billion) capital hike via a share issue to fund a
possible bid for British bank TSB, a banking source with
knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
* GlaxoSmithKline has launched a $890 million share
sale in South African drug company Aspen Pharmacare, a
source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil
producer, has put Texas acreage and pipeline assets up for sale
as an alternative to a sale of the full company, according to
sources familiar with the matter.
* U.S. private equity firm Vista Equity Partners LLC has
hired Citigroup Inc to help it find a buyer for
network-security company Websense Inc, Bloomberg reported on
Thursday, citing sources.
* E-commerce firm Snapdeal is learnt to be close to
acquiring online mobile recharge platform Freecharge in a deal
worth 28 billion rupees ($447.55 million), Business Standard
reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. (bit.ly/1x0nx7Y)
* Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to buy a
stake of about 40 percent in DLF Ltd's Cybercity in
Gurgaon, a deal that would make the U.S. private equity giant
the single largest owner of commercial property in the country,
the Economic Times reported, citing sources familiar with the
matter. (bit.ly/1BAUEh8)
($1 = 62.5625 Indian rupees)
(Compiled by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru)