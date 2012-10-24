Oct 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday: * BHP Billiton is exploring the sale of its Pinto Valley copper mine in Arizona, which might fetch less than $1 billion, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * KKR & Co LP and Goldman Sachs Group Inc plan an initial public offering of Kion Group GmbH, the world's second-largest maker of forklifts, in the second quarter of 2013, Bloomberg Businessweek reported citing people familiar with the matter.