Dec 19 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Carlyle Group and KKR have advanced in the sale of Transpacific Industries Group Ltd's waste management unit, in a deal that could fetch around NZ$880 million ($725.5 million), people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

* Michael Foods Group Inc, a producer and distributor of egg and dairy products owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm, is exploring a sale that could fetch more than $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter

* Dish is considering making a bid for T-Mobile next year, according to people close to the matter, in what would be the satellite TV provider's second attempt in as many years at acquiring a major wireless operator and potentially setting the stage for a new bidding war with Softbank.

* Trading firm Virtu Financial LLC is planning to go public and has hired Goldman Sachs to help it with the process, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

* Carlyle Group LP has hired Credit Suisse Group AG to explore a sale of specialty chemical company PQ Corp, which it is hoping to sell for as much as $3 billion, according to three people familiar with the matter.

* Bristol-Myers Squibb Co is close to selling its stake in a diabetes partnership with AstraZeneca Plc to the British drugmaker in a deal valued at more than $3 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

* Citigroup Inc's bonuses for investment bankers and traders probably will be little changed or drop from last year as the third-largest U.S. lender seeks to reduce costs, according to a person briefed on the policies, Bloomberg reports. ()

* Citigroup has agreed to a multibillion-dollar distribution deal with the AIA Group, that will allow the Asian life insurer's products to be sold through the U.S. bank's network across the region, the Financial Times reports, citing sources. ()

