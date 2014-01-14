Jan 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media:

* Franco-American telecoms company Alcatel-Lucent is in talks with three potential buyers for its business selling telecoms equipment and services to corporations and a decision on the sale is expected by March, said a Bloomberg report.

* German travel and tourism group TUI AG aims to cut costs at its airline Tuifly by 65 million euros ($88.9 million) each year by cutting back on free services for passengers and lowering staff costs, a German newspaper reported.

* French state-controlled utility EDF is targeting 8 billion euros ($10.9 billion) in sales from energy services by 2020, the head of the firm's services division was quoted saying by French daily Le Figaro.

* French turbine and train maker Alstom is set to receive tentative bids this week for its heat exchanger business in a potential 600 million euro ($820 million) deal, three people familiar with the process said.

* The Indian government has invited bids from nine investment bankers to sell around three-fifths, or 12 pct, of the 20.72 percent stake it owns in Axis Bank, India's third-largest private bank by market value, two people with direct knowledge of the development said, The Economic Times reports. ()

* India-based trading company MMTC Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Knowledge Infrastructure Systems Pvt Ltd (KISPL) are among the firms in the fray for supplying 7 million tonnes (mt) of imported coal to NTPC Ltd, the Mint reports. ()

* Japan's Seibu Holdings Inc and top shareholder Cerberus Capital Management LP have agreed to list the Japanese company's shares in Tokyo early in the new financial year that starts in April, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

