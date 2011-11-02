* PBOC sets mid-point near record high again
* Some big banks seen buying dollars
* Yuan has gained 3.66 percent on dollar so far this year
By Langi Chiang and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Nov 2 China's yuan ended lower on
Wednesday, although the central bank fixed the mid-point near a
record high again ahead of the Group of 20 summit.
The People's Bank of China set the mid-point at 6.3297
versus the dollar before trading started, compared with 6.3293
on Tuesday and the record high of 6.3233 on Monday.
Traders attributed the firm fixing to Beijing's intention to
guide its currency up before a gathering of the world's top
leaders in France on Nov. 3-4 to discuss how they can contain
the euro zone debt crisis.
"The high mid-points fuelled market expectations for a
stronger yuan," said a Shanghai-based trader at a Chinese bank.
However, some big banks bought dollars from the market to
support China's imports of crude oil and Chinese firms'
investments abroad at the beginning of the month, driving up the
dollar/yuan exchange rate, which can move up or down 0.5 percent
from the mid-point in each trading day.
The yuan traded in a narrow range between 6.3466 and 6.3585
against the dollar and ended at 6.3573, down from Tuesday's
close of 6.3543.
The Chinese currency has gained 3.66 percent against dollar
so far this year. It resumed appreciation in October, moving up
0.49 percent, after losing 0.12 percent in September.
Some traders had expected the yuan to test the level around
6.32 versus the dollar this week and then ease back after the
G20 meeting.
But some economists believe China may be preparing to slow
the appreciation of its currency, given the slowing export
growth, as its biggest trading partner struggles with a
sovereign debt crisis.
China's Vice Finance Minister Li Yong said on Wednesday the
world's second-largest economy was on the right track and
Beijing would take a flexible policy approach to deal with the
risks it faces.
Data from the United States showed the pace of growth in
U.S. manufacturing slowed in October, which frustrated
expectations for a pick-up in factory activity, although it
could bolster views that the U.S. economy would avoid another
recession.
Offshore, spot yuan strengthened to trade at 6.3890
versus the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 6.4100.
The one-year non-deliverable forwards moved up
slightly to 6.3695, after it ended at 6.3750 on Tuesday.
That implied a depreciation of 0.62 percent in a
year's time versus a depreciation of 0.72 percent on Tuesday.