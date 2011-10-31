* Yuan inched up against dollar
* PBOC fixed mid-point at record high
* One-year NDF implies deeper depreciation
By Langi Chiang and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 31 The Chinese yuan traded up
slightly in the morning session on Monday, after the central
bank fixed the mid-point at a record high level, showing its
intention to let the yuan rise more quickly.
However, the market had a bigger influence on direction as a
rebound in the U.S. dollar index limited the yuan's rise.
Spot yuan inched up to 6.3515 in the morning
compared with a close of 6.3586 on Friday. That was near the
lower end of a daily band of 0.5 percent from its mid-point of
6.3233, the highest since China's landmark revaluation in 2005.
The fixing is interpreted by the market as China's positive
gesture ahead of a G20 summit in France on Nov. 3-4, which will
discuss how major global powers can help contain the euro zone's
debt crisis and sustain economic recovery, a week after European
leaders reached a deal to recapitalise their banks and boost the
firepower of a rescue fund.
"The fixing showed China's willingness to allow a faster
pace of yuan rises, but obviously market demand decided today's
actual trading rate," said a Shenzhen-based dealer at a Chinese
bank, referring to a spike in the dollar index of 1.47 percent
to 76.172.
The greenback rose more than 4 percent against the yen on
Monday morning to a three-month high, after Japan's unilateral
intervention in the currency market out of concerns that a
strong yen would derail the fragile recovery in the world's
third-largest economy from a devastating earthquake in March.
The U.S. dollar also muscled in on other currencies, including
Australian dollar and euro.
"It is uncertain how the dollar strength will play out next,
given the unclear details about the European rescue fund," the
trader said.
The Chinese currency has risen 3.75 percent so far this year
and was up 7.47 percent since it was depegged from the U.S.
dollar in June 2010.
One-year dollar/yuan NDF dipped 0.1 percent to
6.3560 on Monday morning from a close of 6.3480 on Friday.
That implied yuan depreciation of 0.5 percent a year from
now, compared with depreciation of 0.3 percent on Friday.