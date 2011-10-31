* Yuan inched up against dollar

* PBOC fixed mid-point at record high

* One-year NDF implies deeper depreciation

By Langi Chiang and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 The Chinese yuan traded up slightly in the morning session on Monday, after the central bank fixed the mid-point at a record high level, showing its intention to let the yuan rise more quickly.

However, the market had a bigger influence on direction as a rebound in the U.S. dollar index limited the yuan's rise.

Spot yuan inched up to 6.3515 in the morning compared with a close of 6.3586 on Friday. That was near the lower end of a daily band of 0.5 percent from its mid-point of 6.3233, the highest since China's landmark revaluation in 2005.

The fixing is interpreted by the market as China's positive gesture ahead of a G20 summit in France on Nov. 3-4, which will discuss how major global powers can help contain the euro zone's debt crisis and sustain economic recovery, a week after European leaders reached a deal to recapitalise their banks and boost the firepower of a rescue fund.

"The fixing showed China's willingness to allow a faster pace of yuan rises, but obviously market demand decided today's actual trading rate," said a Shenzhen-based dealer at a Chinese bank, referring to a spike in the dollar index of 1.47 percent to 76.172.

The greenback rose more than 4 percent against the yen on Monday morning to a three-month high, after Japan's unilateral intervention in the currency market out of concerns that a strong yen would derail the fragile recovery in the world's third-largest economy from a devastating earthquake in March. The U.S. dollar also muscled in on other currencies, including Australian dollar and euro.

"It is uncertain how the dollar strength will play out next, given the unclear details about the European rescue fund," the trader said.

The Chinese currency has risen 3.75 percent so far this year and was up 7.47 percent since it was depegged from the U.S. dollar in June 2010.

One-year dollar/yuan NDF dipped 0.1 percent to 6.3560 on Monday morning from a close of 6.3480 on Friday.

That implied yuan depreciation of 0.5 percent a year from now, compared with depreciation of 0.3 percent on Friday.