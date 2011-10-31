* Strong dollar demand suppresses yuan rise

* PBOC guides yuan up by setting record high mid-point

* Yuan hits bottom end of trading band again

* One-year NDF implies deeper depreciation

* Yuan up 3.69 pct so far this year

By Langi Chiang and Jacqueline Wong

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 China's yuan closed slightly higher on Monday after a record high mid-point fixing but hit its lower daily trade limit due to strong demand for the U.S. currency.

The People's Bank of China set the mid-point at 6.3233 at the start of trading, showing its intention to let the yuan rise at a faster pace ahead of a G20 summit in France on Nov. 3-4.

The dollar/yuan exchange rate can move up or down by 0.5 percent from the daily PBOC fixing. It finished limit down at 6.3549, which was higher than Friday's close of 6.3586.

That means the central bank ensured the yuan would not close weaker than previously, through its fixing of the mid-point .

"The yuan has been on a gradual track of appreciation and the pace has quickened a bit recently," said Chang Jian, an economist with Barclays in Hong Kong, citing the need to calm inflation.

The yuan, also known as the renminbi, gained 0.49 percent against the dollar in October, after losing 0.12 percent in September.

So far this year, it has appreciated 3.69 percent. The Chinese currency has risen 7.42 percent since it was depegged from the U.S. dollar in June 2010.

On Monday, a rebound in the U.S. dollar index as well as Chinese companies' month-end demand for dollars limited the gain in the yuan despite the central bank's strong push.

The record high mid-point is interpreted by the market as China's positive gesture ahead of the G20 summit in France, which will discuss how major global powers can help contain the euro zone's debt crisis and sustain economic recovery, a week after European leaders reached a deal to recapitalise their banks and boost the firepower of a rescue fund.

"The fixing showed China's willingness to allow a faster pace of yuan rises, but obviously market demand decided today's actual trading rate," said a Shenzhen-based dealer at a Chinese bank, referring to a spike in the dollar index of 1.3 percent to 76.06.

The U.S. dollar rose more than 4 percent against the yen on Monday morning to a three-month high, after Japan's unilateral intervention in the currency market out of concerns that a strong yen would derail the fragile recovery in the world's third-largest economy from a devastating earthquake in March. The U.S. dollar also muscled in on other currencies, including Australian dollar and euro.

"It is uncertain how the dollar strength will play out next, given the unclear details about the European rescue fund," the trader said.

Offshore spot yuan ended at 6.3910 versus dollar on Monday, weaker than Friday's close of 6.3810.

One-year dollar/yuan NDF dipped 0.22 percent to 6.3620 from a close of 6.3480 on Friday.

That implied yuan depreciation of 0.6 percent a year from now, compared with depreciation of 0.3 percent on Friday.