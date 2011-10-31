* Strong dollar demand suppresses yuan rise
* PBOC guides yuan up by setting record high mid-point
* Yuan hits bottom end of trading band again
* One-year NDF implies deeper depreciation
* Yuan up 3.69 pct so far this year
By Langi Chiang and Jacqueline Wong
SHANGHAI, Oct 31 China's yuan closed slightly
higher on Monday after a record high mid-point fixing but hit
its lower daily trade limit due to strong demand for the U.S.
currency.
The People's Bank of China set the mid-point at 6.3233 at
the start of trading, showing its intention to let the yuan rise
at a faster pace ahead of a G20 summit in France on Nov. 3-4.
The dollar/yuan exchange rate can move up or down by 0.5
percent from the daily PBOC fixing. It finished limit down at
6.3549, which was higher than Friday's close of 6.3586.
That means the central bank ensured the yuan would not close
weaker than previously, through its fixing of the
mid-point .
"The yuan has been on a gradual track of
appreciation and the pace has quickened a bit recently," said
Chang Jian, an economist with Barclays in Hong Kong, citing the
need to calm inflation.
The yuan, also known as the renminbi, gained 0.49 percent
against the dollar in October, after losing 0.12 percent in
September.
So far this year, it has appreciated 3.69 percent. The
Chinese currency has risen 7.42 percent since it was depegged
from the U.S. dollar in June 2010.
On Monday, a rebound in the U.S. dollar index as well
as Chinese companies' month-end demand for dollars limited the
gain in the yuan despite the central bank's strong push.
The record high mid-point is interpreted by the market as
China's positive gesture ahead of the G20 summit in France,
which will discuss how major global powers can help contain the
euro zone's debt crisis and sustain economic recovery, a week
after European leaders reached a deal to recapitalise their
banks and boost the firepower of a rescue fund.
"The fixing showed China's willingness to allow a faster
pace of yuan rises, but obviously market demand decided today's
actual trading rate," said a Shenzhen-based dealer at a Chinese
bank, referring to a spike in the dollar index of 1.3 percent to
76.06.
The U.S. dollar rose more than 4 percent against the yen on
Monday morning to a three-month high, after Japan's unilateral
intervention in the currency market out of concerns that a
strong yen would derail the fragile recovery in the world's
third-largest economy from a devastating earthquake in March.
The U.S. dollar also muscled in on other currencies, including
Australian dollar and euro.
"It is uncertain how the dollar strength will play out next,
given the unclear details about the European rescue fund," the
trader said.
Offshore spot yuan ended at 6.3910 versus dollar on
Monday, weaker than Friday's close of 6.3810.
One-year dollar/yuan NDF dipped 0.22 percent
to 6.3620 from a close of 6.3480 on Friday.
That implied yuan depreciation of 0.6 percent a year from
now, compared with depreciation of 0.3 percent on Friday.