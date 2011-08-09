UPDATE 1-U.S. to sell 10 mln barrels of SPR oil in Feb -Energy Dept
WASHINGTON, Feb 8 The U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday it will sell 10 million barrels of oil from the government's emergency crude reserve in late February.
NEW YORK Aug 9 Oil prices reversed direction and fell sharply in mid-afternoon trade on Tuesday ahead of a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Brent crude traded down 77 cents to $102.97 a barrel by 1:57 p.m. EDT (1857 GMT), while U.S. crude dropped $1.22 to $80.09 a barrel.
The Fed statement is expected at 2:15 p.m. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons, Gene Ramos, and Jeffrey Kerr in New York City)
NEW YORK, Feb 8 U.S. independent refiners like Phillips and Valero have offered mixed support for Republican efforts to boost American jobs and products, expressing concerns about how a border tax on imports could upend the energy ecosystem.
WASHINGTON/HOUSTON, Feb 8 Native American groups said they would step up efforts to block the development of energy infrastructure across the United States to prevent future water contamination and damage to sacred land, following the defeat for the Standing Rock Sioux in its battle against the $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline.