* Carmakers up 22.4 pct in January

* Sector index now at 318, major resistance at 322

By Joanne Frearson

LONDON, Jan 31 European auto stocks look likely to baulk at a major technical resistance level after returning a staggering 22.4 percent in January, as a raft of economic data shows growth and spending are slowing.

The STOXX Europe 600 Automobiles & Parts index has outpaced all other sectors on the STOXX Europe 600 this year, with exporters like BMW and Daimler buoyed by strong global sales and a weak euro.

The index, however, is not expected to push past its next resistance level at 322 -- the 61.8 percent retracement level from its July 2011 to September sell-off -- unless economic data such as consumer spending and GDP figures show strength.

The index, now trading near 318, could fall to its support level at 302 -- its 50 percent Fibonacci Retracement from the same sell-off and its 200 day moving average, a momentum indicator that defines possible support and resistance areas.

"Manufacturers with a global footprint will benefit from a weak euro, but with a generally gloomy outlook for global demand, I expect pressure to be put back on the sector," said Mike McCudden, head of retail derivatives at Interactive Investor.

"The 300 level should offer some psychological support, but it will take solid results and sustained improvement of the global outlook for the index to comfortably push through major technical resistance at 322," McCudden said.

Although some economic data has shown signs the global economy is improving, recent U.S. GDP and consumer spending figures were disappointing, suggesting that stocks whose fortunes are typically dependent on growth, like carmakers, might not be so lucky.

Growth has been slowing in Europe as governments implement austerity measures to help combat the euro zone debt crisis, and if Greece descends into a messy default, a global recession could be just around the corner.

The World Bank has predicted that there will be weak economic output in Europe until 2016 as households and governments cut debt.

Latest figures show European car registrations dropped 5.8 percent last month, following declines of 1.4 percent in September and 3 percent in November, according to the Brussels-based Association of European Carmakers.

The auto index has already hit 70.9 on a technical momentum indicator where 70 and above is considered overbought.

Although Bill McNamara, a technical analyst at Charles Stanley, said: "Stock prices can remain overbought for a long-time before a reversal comes if sentiment is sufficiently bullish."

He also thought upside was limited at 322.

Brokers said cheap valuations should also not be a case for investing in the sector.

Broker EXANE BNP Paribas, which has an "underperform" rating on the sector, said it did "not believe that attractive valuations would prevail over negative news flow ... Investing in the sector will be fraught with risks, given the environment." (Reporting by Joanne Frearson; Editing by Will Waterman)