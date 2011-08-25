LONDON Aug 25 Another volatile trading session left Europe's top shares in negative territory on Thursday, as talk of an imminent short-selling ban in Germany swept through equity markets.

Although a spokesperson for the German regulator said they were not aware of any plans to widen the short-selling ban in Germany, the country's main index led peers lower in heavier than normal volume.

Rumours of a short-selling ban in Germany was prompting some investors to sell futures ahead of any possible announcement, Martin Dobson, head of trading at Westhouse Securities, said.

"...because once it is implemented you can't short the DAX future anymore - that would explain the weird DAX move at least," he added.

Germany's DAX fell sharply, down 1.7 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally shed 1.3 percent to 925.04, having gained for three previous sessions.

British insurers were among the worst hit, including Admiral Group , which shed 5.4 percent.