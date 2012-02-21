Shares in ThyssenKrupp fall nearly 3 percent, touching a one-month low, after UBS downgrades its rating Germany's biggest steelmaker, and lowers its price target, in line with its more cautious stance on the European steel industry.

"Key issue remains the Steel Americas operations, while Technology performs stable, but cannot offset the lower earnings from the materials related businesses," UBS says in a note, adding that the steel price recovery in the European industry itself may be short-lived.

UBS which now rates ThyssenKrupp a "sell", down from "neutral", and sets its price target at 17 euros, down from 18.10 euros, says it expects negative free cash flow generation in the January to March period, putting more pressure on the company's debt.

