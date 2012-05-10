MUMBAI, May 10 * The benchmark 2021 bond yield
rises to 8.59 percent from Wednesday's close of
8.56 percent, as investors sell debt to make room for Friday's
150 billion rupee auction.
* The central bank will also buy up to 120 billion rupees ($2.25
billion) of government bonds on Friday via open market
operations.
* Investors are also waiting for industrial production and
inflation data, scheduled to be released on Friday and Monday,
respectively.
($1 = 53.7150 Indian rupees)
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com /
archana.narayanan.reuters.com@reuters.net)