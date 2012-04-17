Expect a slew of Indian corporate debt sales this week after the central bank's policy review is out of the way, as companies look to tap strong investor demand for higher-yielding paper.

Companies would welcome a cut in the repo rate, as that should bring down borrowing rates, even if only slightly, according to bankers and market sources.

However, even no action from the Reserve Bank of India would spark more sales, as few expect an aggressive easing campaign this year, they added.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year corporate bond ended at 9.39 percent on Monday, 20 basis points lower than on April 4.

Corporate bonds have risen as investors see them as relatively safe bets, and due to improved liquidity conditions and expectations the RBI will at ease rates.

Hindalco Industries is looking to raise up to 15 billion, while Tata Steel may be in the market for up to 30 billion rupees, according to these sources.

Others looking to price deals include Airports Authority of India (AAI), Small Industries Development Bank of India, and Housing Development Finance Corp, they added.

Market participants will wait for a day or two for yields to stabilise after the policy meeting before putting their money to work, traders said. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)