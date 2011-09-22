LONDON, Sept 22 The Australian, Canadian and New
Zealand dollars extended losses to fall more than 2 percent on
the day against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as growing concerns
about a slowing global economy prompted investors to sell
higher-risk, growth-linked currencies for the safety of the
greenback.
The Aussie fell to a six-month low of US$0.9820,
while the U.S. dollar jumped to C$1.0292, its strongest since
late October 2010, leaving it on track for its biggest daily
rise since May 2010, according to Reuters charts.
The New Zealand dollar fell around 2.3 percent to
US$0.7813, a four-month low.
(Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)