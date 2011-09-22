LONDON, Sept 22 The Australian, Canadian and New Zealand dollars extended losses to fall more than 2 percent on the day against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as growing concerns about a slowing global economy prompted investors to sell higher-risk, growth-linked currencies for the safety of the greenback.

The Aussie fell to a six-month low of US$0.9820, while the U.S. dollar jumped to C$1.0292, its strongest since late October 2010, leaving it on track for its biggest daily rise since May 2010, according to Reuters charts.

The New Zealand dollar fell around 2.3 percent to US$0.7813, a four-month low. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)