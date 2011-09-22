LONDON, Sept 22 The dollar hit a seven-month
high against a currency basket on Thursday, extending broad
gains as concerns about a weakening U.S. economy prompted
investors to seek the safety of the U.S. currency, which is
perceived as a safe haven due to its liquidity.
The euro hit a 10-year low versus the yen of 103.168 yen
according to EBS, as the single currency slumped
against the Japanese currency, which is also considered a safe
haven.
The dollar index rose to 78.130, its highest since
February. The U.S. currency rose across the board, knocking the
New Zealand dollar to a four-month low of US$0.7905.
