LONDON, Sept 22 The dollar hit a seven-month high against a currency basket on Thursday, extending broad gains as concerns about a weakening U.S. economy prompted investors to seek the safety of the U.S. currency, which is perceived as a safe haven due to its liquidity.

The euro hit a 10-year low versus the yen of 103.168 yen according to EBS, as the single currency slumped against the Japanese currency, which is also considered a safe haven.

The dollar index rose to 78.130, its highest since February. The U.S. currency rose across the board, knocking the New Zealand dollar to a four-month low of US$0.7905. (Reporting by London Forex Team)