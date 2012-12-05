DIARY-Top Economic Events to March 29
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
LONDON Dec 5 The euro rose to a 1-1/2 month high against the U.S dollar on Wednesday, extending recent gains as worries over Greece and Spain subsided and investors cut previous short positions against the single currency.
The euro hit $1.3127, its highest level since Oct. 18, according to trading platform EBS. Traders cited an options barrier at $1.3150 with Asian central banks also seen buying the euro in recent sessions.
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
* Tesoro logistics lp prices public offering of 5,000,000 common units
* Affiliates of Apollo and HGM agree to combine novitex and Sourcehov with Quinpario acquisition corp. 2 to form exela technologies, a public company in a transaction valued at $2.8 billion