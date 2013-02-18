FOREX-Dollar takes breather from Fed-inspired rally
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after its rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.
LONDON Feb 18 The euro fell against the dollar on Monday after comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi who said the euro's appreciation marked a downside risk to inflation and reiterated downside risks to the euro zone economic outlook.
The euro fell to $1.3334 from $1.3359 before he started to testify to the European Parliament. It was down 0.2 percent on the day.
TOKYO, March 6 The dollar slipped in Asian trading on Monday, as investors locked in gains after its rise last week on growing expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike later this month.
* expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from chapter 11 in next few weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SINGAPORE, March 6 (IFR) - India's Bollywood film industry is set to premiere in the US dollar bond market as one of the country's biggest distributors prepares its debut high-yield offering.