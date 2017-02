TOKYO May 11 The euro hit a fresh 3-1/2 month low on Friday as the common currency smarted from political deadlock in Greece that has left investors fretting about the risk of the country exiting the euro zone.

The currency fell to as low as $1.2907, after stop-loss sell orders were triggered around $1.2925. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)