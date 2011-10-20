NEW YORK Oct 20 The euro briefly turned positive against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as comments made by French and German leaders lifted risk sentiment ahead of a key summit this weekend.

The leaders said the euro zone needed a new operating method for the rescue fund, called the European Financial Stability Facility, and will discuss an agreement on Sunday. For details, see [ID:nP6E76011]

The euro rose to about $1.3750, but last traded at $1.3728, down 0.2 percent on the day, according to Reuters data. That is above a session low of $1.3655 hit earlier in the session.

The euro, however, remained under pressure as investors doubted this weekend's European Union summit will provide any concrete solution to contain the escalating debt crisis.