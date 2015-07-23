NEW YORK, July 23 The dollar pared its decline
against a basket of currencies early Thursday after a
steeper-than-forecast drop in U.S. jobless claims supported the
view of an improving labor market that would allow the Federal
Reserve to raise interest rates.
The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits for the
first time fell to 255,000 in the week ended July 18, the lowest
level in more than 41-1/2 years, the U.S. Labor Department said.
The dollar index was last down 0.46 percent at 97.147
after touching a session low of 96.887 shortly before the
release of the latest jobless claims data.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)