NEW YORK, June 7 The dollar briefly trimmed losses against the yen and rose versus the euro on Friday in choppy trading after a slightly better-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls number last month.

The headline figure was 175,000 jobs, compared with a forecast of 170,000, but the unemployment rate edged higher to 7.6 percent.

The dollar initially jumped above 96 yen after the data from about 95.68 yen, just before. It was last at 95.84, down 1.1 percent. The euro fell against the dollar after the data to around $1.3233, from $1.3268 before the data's release. It was last at $1.3242, flat on the day