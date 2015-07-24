NEW YORK, July 24 The dollar trimmed its decline against the yen on Friday as a private gauge on U.S. manufacturing activity in early July supported the view of steady U.S. growth which would enable the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later this year.

The dollar was last down 0.01 percent at 123.88 yen, which was above its global session low of 123.81 yen prior to Markit's release of its early July data on the U.S. factory sector.

The financial data firm said its preliminary U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 53.8 in July, a tad stronger than the 53.6 forecast by economists polled by Reuters. The index's final June reading of 53.6, which was the weakest since October 2013.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)