LONDON Oct 21 Sterling extended gains versus a broadly weaker dollar on Friday, rising one percent on the day to hit a fresh six-week high, buoyed by reported demand from a UK clearer and pushed higher along with the euro and equity markets.

The pound rose to $1.5952, its highest since Sept. 9, with traders saying a string of stop loss orders were triggered after it earlier broke through resistance around $1.5850-55, the daily high hit three times since last Friday. It rose above its 55-day moving average at $1.5936, with resistance at the Sept. 9 high of $1.5991. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)