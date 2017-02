LONDON Nov 22 Sterling rose to hit a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday, tracking gains in the euro after stronger-than-expected French PMI and a mixed set of German activity data helped the single currency.

Sterling rose to $1.5973, its highest level since Nov. 9 and up 0.15 percent on the day. Sterling also rose to a 7-1/2 month high against the yen of 132.22 yen. (Reporting by Anooja Debnath; editing by Anirban Nag)