LONDON, April 20 Sterling rose to its highest in 20 months against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Friday as the UK currency extended its recent strong gains after data showed UK retail sales jumped well above forecasts in March.

Trade-weighted sterling rose to 83.1, matching a peak hit on August 23, 2010, Bank of England data showed.

The gains came as sterling hit a five-month high against the dollar of $1.6119 while it traded just shy of the previous day's 20-month high against the euro. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer)