BRIEF-Identiv enters into loan, security agreements
* Identiv- on Feb 8, entered into loan, security agreements with east West Bank,Venture Lending & Leasing VII, Inc.,Venture Lending & Leasing VIII, Inc
TOKYO, March 9 The dollar rose to its highest level in 9-1/2 months against the yen on Friday, helped by reports of a strong takeup for Greece's bond swap offer and by bids from Japanese investors.
The dollar rose as high as 81.899 yen, above a March 2 high of 81.873 yen, with traders expecting a test of the 82 yen mark and 100-week average of 82.09 yen.
* Canadian dollar at $1.3042, or 76.68 U.S. cents * Loonie touches its strongest since Feb. 6 at C$1.3025 * Bond prices slightly lower across the yield curve * 10-year yield touches its highest since Feb. 3 at 1.751 percent TORONTO, Feb 14 The Canadian dollar strengthened to set a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices rose and the resignation of U.S. President Donald Trump's national security adviser pressured the greenback. Gains fo
* Dollar edges lower after Flynn resigns over Russian contacts * Yellen to testify to Congress on Tuesday, Wednesday * Greenback trims losses as PPI posts biggest rise in over 4 years * French election concerns continue to plague euro (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) NEW YORK, Feb 14 The dollar slipped against major currencies on Tuesday as investors reined in any expectations for a March rise in U.S. interest rates and U.S. President Donal