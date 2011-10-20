(Updates to midday)

* HSI down 1.96 percent, Shanghai Comp down 1.95 percent

* Retail investors moving towards HSI-based warrants in HK: trader

* Zijin Mining leads slump in commodities-related names

By Clement Tan and Vikram Subhedar

HONG KONG, Oct 20 Hong Kong and China shares lost ground in thin Thursday morning trade, dragged by steep losses in the material and energy sectors as investors took profits on declining physical commodity prices.

Turnover stayed low for a second straight session, which along with short-selling hitting a one-month low in Hong Kong on Wednesday suggested investors were risk-adverse ahead of a eurozone meeting on its debt debacle this weekend.

In a sign that risk appetite for taking on single-stock exposure was low, retail investors were moving towards the warrants market in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, 42 percent of the total turnover in Hong Kong was on warrants and callable bull/bear contracts (CBBC), the highest since early 2008, according to traders. Those based on the Hang Seng Index the most actively traded, Thomson Reuters data showed.

"This is mostly retail but it just shows that punters are not very keen on playing single-stocks," said a Hong Kong-based equity structuring trader, adding that most of these positions are closed intra-day because the costs of carrying them over are quite high.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.96 percent at 17,949.76 points at midday, with near-term support seen at the 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of its bounce from Oct 4 troughs to its peak on Oct 17, at around 17,854 points.

CHINESE MATERIALS, ENERGY NAMES HARDEST HIT

Chinese stocks suffered the brunt of losses on Thursday. The China Enterprise Index of top Chinese listings in Hong Kong, also known as H-shares, slumped 3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.95 percent at 2,331.23 points at midday.

Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd , the mainland's largest gold miner, slumped more than 8 percent in Hong Kong as physical gold prices declined, poised for its fourth straight loss.

While full short selling data was not immediately available, it accounted for more than 40 percent of Zijin's overall turnover on Wednesday as its Hong Kong listing lost almost 3 percent.

Thursday's losses shaved about a third of its 62 percent bounce from its Oct 4 low to a peak on Oct 13. Its listing in Shanghai lost almost 3 percent to hit its lowest in a year.

PetroChina Co Ltd , China's second-largest refiner, slipped 4.9 percent, with losses accelerating after the company said it would suffer refining losses of more than 50 billion yuan ($7.84 billion) this year if fuel prices remain at their current level for the rest of the year. (Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)