MUMBAI, June 25 India's benchmark index fell 0.7
percent on Monday, after government measures to help prop up the
rupee from recent record lows failed to bolster
investor sentiment, who were hoping more extensive action.
India announced a series of measures on Monday, including
increasing the limit on foreign investment in government bonds
by $5 billion to $20 billion, the central bank said.
Bank shares led the losses. State Bank of India
fell 1.98 percent, while HDFC Bank lost 1.4 percent.
India's main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell
0.53 percent to 16,882.16 points, after earlier rising as much
as 0.93 percent.
The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally fell
0.61 percent to 5,114.65 points.
