| MUMBAI, July 9
MUMBAI, July 9 Indian shares fell for a second
day in a row on Monday as HDFC fell ahead of its earnings
results this week, with sentiment also hit after U.S. jobs data
and falling inflation in China reinforced concerns about the
global economy.
Corporate earnings results, and more importantly, the
guidance given could be key in determining whether India's main
stock indices can sustain their double digit gains this year.
The rallies have come despite challenging fiscal and economic
outlooks that have dented the rupee currency.
A shortfall of nearly 50 percent of the average rainfalls in
the seasonal monsoon period so far has become the latest
domestic worry, given worries about the impact on rural
consumers.
"Q1 is gonna be a mixed bag with certain sectors gaining
from rupee depreciation, but overall we are expecting moderation
in margins due to moderation in volumes," said Paras Adenwala,
MD and Principal Portfolio Manager at Capital Portfolio
Advisors.
"Relatively pharma, consumer goods, private sector banks,
non-bank financials would do better than others," he added
The 30-share BSE index fell 0.74 percent to
17,391.98, marking its biggest percentage fall since June 18.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.79 percent.
Both indices have gained 13-14 each for the year, thanks in
part to a strong June in which investors have grown more
optimistic about government policy reforms to boost growth.
However, in the short-term, the focus will be on earnings
results. Shares of Housing Development Finance Corp,
India's biggest mortgage lender, fell 1.2 percent ahead of its
report on Wednesday.
Infosys, the country's second-biggest software
services exporter, fell 0.3 percent ahead of its results on
Thursday, though larger rival Tata Consultancy Services, which
reports on the same day, added 0.9 percent.
Global risk aversion also dented sentiment, after China's
inflation eased more than expected in June, signalling reduced
demand for goods. The data followed a Friday report showing the
United States added less jobs than expected in June.
Power generation stocks fell to profit-taking for a second
straight day after recent strong gains: Adani Power
fell 4.8 percent, while JSW Energy lost 5.1 percent
and Tata Power lost 2.2 percent.
Consumer good companies fell on worries about the impact low
rainfalls could have on the farming sector, and hence the wider
impact on consumption. Hindustan Unilever fell 0.5
percent, while cigarette maker ITC fell 0.44 percent.
However, among gainers, Indraprastha Gas rose 1.88
percent on media reports the company raised prices of compressed
natural gas (CNG) to offset the impact of the rupee's
fall.
TVS Motor Co Ltd surged 7.8 percent after
confirming a report from business newspaper Mint it was in talks
with a unit German auto maker BMW AG's unit to source
technological know-how to develop high-end motorcycles.
The shares gained even as TVS Motor said nothing had been
firmed up.
(Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael
Nam)