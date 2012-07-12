(Refiles to change wording in first sentence from singular to
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, July 12 Indian shares fell 1.5 percent
on Thursday to post their biggest falls since June 1, after
Infosys' sharply cut its revenue guidance, sparking a sell-off
of software services exporters and raising worries about the
health of corporate earnings.
Global risk aversion also weighed, after a surprise rate cut
from South Korea and a 50-basis point reduction in Brazil
underscored the widespread nature of the current economic
slowdown.
The worries over corporate earnings trumped data showing
much stronger-than-expected growth in industrial output in May,
given expectations the central bank will keep interest rates on
hold for the time being.
However, what could have been a wider route was avoided
after oil shares rallied on growing hopes India will raise
diesel prices, which analysts say will be key in improving the
country's fiscal outlook..
"Q1 will be disappointing. We can just hope it will not be a
major disappointment," said Ashish Kapur, CEO of wealth
management firm Invest Shoppe India Ltd in New Delhi.
"Infosys has reached a plateau and have to discover itself
again. Auto and industrial goods numbers would be bitter as
well."
The 30-share BSE index fell 1.47 percent to
17,232.55 points, and has fallen 2.2 percent over Wednesday and
Thursday.
The 50-share NSE index lost 1.34 percent to end at
5,235.25 points.
The reversal threatens to end a strong rally seen since the
start of June on the back of optimism the government was getting
serious about policy reforms. Those gains took the BSE index to
its highest close in nearly four months on Tuesday.
The outlook for markets will likely depend on the shape of
corporate earnings, although investors are also closely eyeing
potential policy reforms after presidential elections later this
month.
Expectations for interest rates could also change depending
on inflation data due out on Monday.
For now, pessimism prevailed on Thursday.
Infosys shares dropped 8.4 percent, its biggest
fall since April 13, after India's second-largest software
services exporter cut its outlook for revenue growth in dollar
terms to 5 percent in the fiscal year to March 2013, down from
its prior estimate of 8-10 percent growth.
Larger rival Tata Consultancy services, which
reports earnings later in the day, fell 1.8 percent.
Among other decliners, shares in India's JSW Steel
fell 1.9 percent, while Mahindra & Mahindra fell 1.6
percent after both stocks went ex-dividend on Thursday.
However, among gainers, shares in Oil and Natural Gas
Corporation rose 1.6 percent, while Hindustan
Petroleum Corp advanced 3.3 percent, and Bharat
Petroleum Corp rose 1.1 percent.
India is likely to raise diesel prices after a presidential
election on July 19, a highly-placed oil ministry source said on
Thursday, which confirmed an earlier report from the Business
Standard newspaper that the government was looking at fuel
reforms.
Shares in Bharat Petroleum Corp gained 1.1 percent
after announcing a consortium in which it owns a stake had
discovered oil at the Espirito Santo Basin off the coast of
Brazil.
Airline companies rallied on media reports the government
is considering relief measures, including potential reforms in
foreign direct investment and taxation for turbine fuel, for the
industry.
Spicejet shares rose 1.3 percent, while Kingfisher
Airlines rose 0.5 percent.
