BRIEF-Westpac Banking says CET 1 capital ratio 9.26 pct at 31 Dec
* Westpac's common equity tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was 9.26% at 31 December 2016, down 22 basis points from 30 September 2016
MUMBAI, July 13 Indian shares provisionally fell for a third consecutive session on Friday as banks and property stocks fell ahead of inflation data on Monday that could help change expectations about whether the central bank cuts rates later this month.
State Bank of India fell 1.9 percent, while DLF lost 1.6 percent.
Infosys fell 1.8 percent, posting a second losing session after sharply cutting its revenue guidance for fiscal 2013 on Thursday.
The 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.21 percent to 17,196.36 points. The 50-share NSE index lost 0.15 percent to end at 5,227.25 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)