MUMBAI, Oct 18 Indian shares rose on Thursday as auto makers such as Tata Motors and property developers rose on hopes for increased sales of big ticket items during the looming festival season, while lenders also gained on hope for increased retail loan demand. State Bank of India gained 2.7 percent, while HDFC Bank rose 1.3 percent. Tata Motors rose 2.1 percent, while two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp added 1.9 percent The BSE index provisionally gained 0.93 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 1.03 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)