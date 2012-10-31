UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, Oct 31 Indian shares rose on Wednesday, recovering from steep falls in the previous session, as auto makers such as Maruti Suzuki rose on hopes sales would rebound, while drug makers including Glenmark extended a recent rally on the back of robust earnings. Maruti Suzuki shares gained 3.43 percent, while Tata Motors rose 2.8 percent. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged 8.4 percent. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.37 percent, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.39 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources