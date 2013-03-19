MUMBAI, March 19 Indian shares fell the most
this month on Tuesday after the withdrawal of key ally from the
ruling coalition raised doubts about the fate of the
government's reforms and after the central bank stuck to a
cautious stance on monetary policy.
Banking stocks fell after Reserve Bank of India cut interest
rates by 25 basis points but left the cash reserve ratio, a key
liquidity tool, unchanged. The RBI also stuck to a cautious tone
on future rate cuts.
ICICI Bank provisionally fell 2 percent, while
State Bank of India retreated 1.9 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 1.45 percent, its
biggest daily percentage fall since Feb. 28, while the 50-share
NSE index ended down 1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)