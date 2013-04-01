MUMBAI, April 1 Indian shares provisionally gained on Monday, the first trading session of a new fiscal year, as Infosys gained on optimism about its fourth quarter earnings, while Larsen & Toubro gained after winning a $1 billion power plant order. Infosys Ltd gained 1.7 percent ahead of its January-March results due on April 12. Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 2.2 percent after announcing winning a 56.89 billion rupees ($1.05 billion) order. The BSE index provisionally gained 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.38 percent. ($1 = 54.3500 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)