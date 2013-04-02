MUMBAI, April 2 Indian shares inched higher for the fourth session on Tuesday with select blue-chips including Reliance Industries gaining on optimism about delivering good numbers while Sun Pharmaceuticals rose after a report of a price hike by a unit. Reliance Industries gained 2.14 percent while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ended 5 percent higher. Reliance Communications Ltd gained 16.9 percent after signing a 12-billion-rupee pact with Reliance Jio Infocomm, a unit of Reliance Industries. The BSE index provisionally gained 0.93 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.77 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)