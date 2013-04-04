MUMBAI, April 4 Indian shares extended losses on Thursday on worries that foreign fund inflows may drop on continued political uncertainty and likely muted earnings from companies. Technology and banking shares led the fall. Infosys Ltd was down 3 percent and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.3 percent. Among lenders, ICICI Bank Ltd was down 2.2 percent while State Bank of India fell 1.7 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 1.56 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.73 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)