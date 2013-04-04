Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI, April 4 Indian shares extended losses on Thursday on worries that foreign fund inflows may drop on continued political uncertainty and likely muted earnings from companies. Technology and banking shares led the fall. Infosys Ltd was down 3 percent and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.3 percent. Among lenders, ICICI Bank Ltd was down 2.2 percent while State Bank of India fell 1.7 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 1.56 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended down 1.73 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anand Basu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)