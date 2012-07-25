By Manoj Dharra
| MUMBAI, July 25
MUMBAI, July 25 Indian main stock indexes fell
on Wednesday to a five-week low as worries the government would
struggle to raise fuel prices in a bid to reduce the country's
fiscal subsidy burden hit state-run oil companies and routed
blue chips.
India's leaders are seen struggling to convince coalition
members to take steps such as raising diesel prices, or opening
up sectors such as retail and aviation to foreign investors,
steps seen as necessary to shore up confidence in the country.
Any delay in action could undo the rally in domestic stocks
last month, which had been built on hopes Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh would push for policy reforms in the window
between presidential elections last week and the start of
parliament's monsoon session in early August.
However, a senior oil ministry official told reporters on
Wednesday a hike in fuel prices was unlikely before September.
"If the reforms are not happening, then market is going to
perceive it negatively, and we will see market coming down as
this will further slow down the acceleration in the growth
process," he said K.K. Mital, Head of Portfolio management at
Globe Capital.
The 30-share BSE index fell 0.43 percent to
16,846.05 points, after earlier falling as much as 1.1 percent
to its lowest level since June 19.
The 50-share NSE index fell 0.36 percent to be at
5,109.85 points.
The growing worries about the government's struggles come
during a period of intensifying global risk aversion, as the
euro zone debt crisis threatens to lead to a sovereign bailout
for Spain.
The BSE index had gained 7.5 percent last month, but has
fallen 3.4 percent so far in June.
How foreign investors react to any delay in policy reforms
would be particularly key.
Overseas investors sold a net 2.53 billion rupees in stocks
on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data, their first
selling session this month, though they are still net buyers of
98.15 billion rupees so far this month.
State-run Indian Oil Corporation declined 0.9
percent, while Hindustan Petroleum Corp fell 1.2
percent, and Bharat Petroleum Corp lost 1.6 percent.
These oil companies help subsidise the cost of fuel along
with the government, making a hike in prices key to their
margins.
Blue chips were also hit: Bharti Airtel declining
2.5 percent, while Hindustan Unilever lost 2.5 percent
in a retreat from its record high on Tuesday.
Some shares also fell after market regulator Security
Exchange Board of India tightened the criteria for derivatives
trading, leading National Stock Exchange to weed out 51 stocks
from the tradable futures and options (F&O) segment.
Among the stocks affected, Jet Airways fell 4.2
percent, while Essar Oil fell 2.31 percent.
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd shares fell 4.6 percent
after the company said net profit dropped 58.1 percent in the
April-June quarter from a year ago, due mainly to 5.7 billion
rupees set aside to wind down its operations in Bolivia after a
contract dispute with the Andean government.
Among gainers, HCL Technologies rose 6 percent
after posting a 29 percent surge in its April-June earnings from
a year earlier, showing positive signs such as more outsourcing
orders and a sequential increase in revenue.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro jumps on ESM comments, outlook still bleak
* Brent steady, Middle East strife offsets Europe
* ECB rescue fund talk lifts shares, euro
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
l Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview
(Editing by Rafael Nam)