MUMBAI, July 27 Indian shares rallied on Friday led by gains in private lenders after ICICI Bank posted strong earnings, with broader sentiment bolstered by higher Asian shares after the ECB signalled resolve to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis.

ICICI Bank rose 2.6 percent after posting a 36.3 percent jump in quarterly profit, its strongest growth in more than a year, helped by robust loan growth, high fee income and better asset quality.

The 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 1.2 percent to 16,839.19 points.

The 50-share NSE index gained 1.13 percent to end at 5,099.85 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)