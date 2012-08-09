MUMBAI Aug 9 India shares edged lower on
Thursday after industrial output unexpectedly slumped,
exacerbating concerns about economic growth, while mobile
carrier Bharti Airtel and drug maker Ranbaxy were
routed after poor quarterly earnings.
Industrial output shrank 1.8 percent, dragged down by a fall
in manufacturing activity, data on Thursday
showed.
Bharti Airtel shares slumped 6.3 percent, dropping for a
second day as banks including Goldman Sachs and Standard
Chartered cut their ratings on India's top telecoms carrier in
the wake of disappointing quarterly earnings.
Ranbaxy Laboratories dropped 2.5 percent after
posting a net loss, while State Bank of India fell 4.3
percent, on worries the country's biggest lender would post
disappointing earnings on Friday.
India's benchmark BSE index ended down 0.11 percent
at 17,580.98 points, while the 50-share NSE index fell
0.28 percent lower at 5,322.95 points.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)