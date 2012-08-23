MUMBAI Aug 23 Indian shares provisionally ended flat on Thursday, as investors booked profits on Reliance Industries due to worries about lower refining margins, though software service exporters such as Infosys gained on hopes for more U.S. monetary stimulus.

Reliance shares fell 1.73 percent, ending down for a fourth consecutive session, although the energy conglomerate is still up nearly 7 percent for the month.

Infosys rose 1.9 after minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting suggest the U.S. central bank is moving towards monetary stimulus measures.

India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.05 percent, while the 50-share NSE index added 0.05 percent. (Reporting By Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)