UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MUMBAI, Sept 7 Indian shares provisionally closed higher on Friday tracking a rally in global shares, led by gains in blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries that gained after CLSA raised its target price.
Banks shares also gained on hopes the central bank may cut rates on Sept. 17 if the government announces reform measures next week.
ICICI Bank gains 4.6 percent, while Reliance Industries gains 3.3 percent.
India's benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 2.01 percent. The 50-share NSE index ended up 1.98 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts