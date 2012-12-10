BRIEF-Houston Martin reports 13.09 pct stake in Tellurian Inc
* Houston Martin reports 13.09 percent stake in Tellurian Inc as on Feb. 10, 2017 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2lJHBKF) Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian shares recovered from the day's low to provisionally end flat on Monday led by a rally in public sector banks on hopes that legislation on banking sector reforms would be passed during the current session of parliament.
Punjab National Bank rose 2.35 percent, Bank of India gained 4.3 percent while Bank of Baroda was up 4.11 percent.
The BSE index provisionally fell 0.16 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Reven Housing REIT - on Feb 16, co entered into single family homes real estate purchase and sale agreement with H&J Properties Llc - sec filing
* Manulife Financial Corporation prices U.S. public offering of subordinated notes