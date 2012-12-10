MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian shares recovered from the day's low to provisionally end flat on Monday led by a rally in public sector banks on hopes that legislation on banking sector reforms would be passed during the current session of parliament.

Punjab National Bank rose 2.35 percent, Bank of India gained 4.3 percent while Bank of Baroda was up 4.11 percent.

The BSE index provisionally fell 0.16 percent, while the 50-share NSE index ended up 0.03 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Sunil Nair)